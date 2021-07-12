Cancel
Syracuse, NY

Technology won’t save us from climate change. Government must act (Your Letters)

By Your Letters
It may be reassuring, but we should have no illusions that a “hydrogen economy” (”The future is now for carbon-free Hydrogen Economy,” July 9, 2021) is going to become established in the time frame within which science says we must act to avoid the most catastrophic consequences of climate change.

