Technology won’t save us from climate change. Government must act (Your Letters)

Website: School of Social Science and Human Services. The Climate Crisis has emerged as perhaps the major global crisis affecting current and future life on earth. Every institution of higher education should be addressing this crisis. But an interdisciplinary institution such as Ramapo should be taking the lead in doing so. Toward this end, a five-course minor in Climate Change, Policy and Action is proposed. Climate Change has emerged as an existential threat to the health and habitability of the earth, affecting humans and all life on our planet. The resulting Climate Crises can no longer be classified as a future threat—it is very much upon us. With only a decade to address the crisis, we must try to mitigate it to slow it down by reducing the release of greenhouse gasses. But adaptation and resilience are also demanded. There is a fast-emerging interdisciplinary field addressing these challenges that unites the sciences, social sciences and human services with business and diplomacy. Ramapo College has engaged with this issue for decades, running major conferences and offering courses in multiple programs. It is well positioned to offer a minor program in Climate Change open to students in all majors that will rest on existing courses and primarily on existing sections and faculty.