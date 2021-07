Fluzzle Tube won judges over during QVC and HSN’s The Big Find® product search and is scheduled to appear on QVC/HSN on JULY 28TH 2:00PM EST. Through the second annual international search, which kicked off in July 2020, QVC and HSN discovered some of the most unique and innovative products in apparel, jewelry, accessories, footwear, beauty, and new categories for this year including home décor, home innovations, electronics and culinary including food. Now, these brands will introduce their products to an audience of millions across QVC and HSN’s multiple platforms.