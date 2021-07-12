Cancel
Mattress Factory invites teens to learn music, art, activism, and more during free summer workshop series

By Amanda Waltz
pghcitypaper.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeens can get restless in the summer, especially when many ended up staying at home anyway during this past school year because of the pandemic. There are only so many video games you can play, shows you can stream, and TikTok videos you can consume before boredom sets in. This is where Mattress Factory’s free Teen Summer Workshops come in, offering young minds eclectic outlets to learn new skills and flex their creative muscles.

