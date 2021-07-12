Cancel
Yorkville, IL

Rhonda Marie Gallagher

WSPY NEWS
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRhonda Marie Gallagher passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 9, 2021 at the age of 56 while camping. Rhonda was born in Kansas City, Missouri on 3/5/1965. Rhonda is preceded in death by her birth mother Janis Sandifer, her adopted brother Tolly Joe Mastrocesare, and adopted father Natale (Tolly) Mastrocesare. She is survived by her adopted mother, Dorothy Saunders (Cash), her half-sisters Andrea Schultz and Beth Craig, her husband Kenneth, and two sons, Phillip and Daniel. Rhonda was a member of Cross Lutheran Church and worked as teacher’s aide at Cross Lutheran School (2000-2004). Rhonda enjoyed camping, bowling, mini-golf, watching the Cubs games as well as the birds and flowers in her yard.

