'No one has waited longer.' Wally Funk's journey from rejection at NASA to joining Jeff Bezos' space flight

When Wally Funk has trouble sleeping at night, she closes her eyes and imagines herself in space. Soon, she won't have to imagine. Spaceflight has been a lifelong dream for the Oklahoma State University and its Flying Aggies team alumna, a dream not yet realized despite her acing the astronaut testing in the early 1960s. Sixty years later, she will be the oldest person to launch into space on the New Shepard rocket's inaugural, 10-minute human flight July 20 as Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos' "honored guest."