Ohio County, KY

OC Sheriff warning of scam call in the area

ocmonitor.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARTFORD, Ky. — The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is warning Ohio County residents about a scam call making the rounds. According to Ohio County Sheriff Tracy Beatty, his office has received multiple complaints about a scam call in which the scammer claims to be a deputy with the Sheriff’s Office. The scammer will even use the name of one of the OCSO deputies. The scammer claims there is a warrant for the arrest of the person receiving the call.

ocmonitor.com

Comments / 0

