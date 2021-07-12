OC Sheriff warning of scam call in the area

HARTFORD, Ky. — The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is warning Ohio County residents about a scam call making the rounds. According to Ohio County Sheriff Tracy Beatty, his office has received multiple complaints about a scam call in which the scammer claims to be a deputy with the Sheriff’s Office. The scammer will even use the name of one of the OCSO deputies. The scammer claims there is a warrant for the arrest of the person receiving the call.