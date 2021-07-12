Jet Jurgensmeyer Gushes Over 'Last Man Standing' Cast Amid New Music Release (Exclusive)

Last Man Standing may have come to a close in 2021 after nine successful seasons, but series star Jet Jurgensmeyer admits he still keeps up with the cast and is humbled by the love shown by fans. The last episode of the popular series aired this past May and longtime viewers were sad to say goodbye. But during an interview with PopCulture.com, Jurgensmeyer revealed who he keeps in touch with the most from his on-screen family and discussed the details of his new song single, "Fast Forward" following the music video's release.