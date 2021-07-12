Matt Damon: What Is the 'Stillwater' Actor's Net Worth
Matt Damon's new movie Stillwater debuts in theaters this month, and many fans may be curious about the actor's net worth. According to Wealthy Gorilla, 50-year-old Damon is worth $170 million, with his income essentially revolving exclusively around his work as a Hollywood actor and producer. The outlet notes that Forbes has previously cited Damon as one of the "most bankable stars" working today and that he is one of the highest-grossing actors of all time.popculture.com
