Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Matt Damon: What Is the 'Stillwater' Actor's Net Worth

By Stephen Andrew
Popculture
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Damon's new movie Stillwater debuts in theaters this month, and many fans may be curious about the actor's net worth. According to Wealthy Gorilla, 50-year-old Damon is worth $170 million, with his income essentially revolving exclusively around his work as a Hollywood actor and producer. The outlet notes that Forbes has previously cited Damon as one of the "most bankable stars" working today and that he is one of the highest-grossing actors of all time.

popculture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abigail Breslin
Person
Sam Worthington
Person
Matt Damon
Person
James Cameron
Person
Camille Cottin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Net Worth#Avatar#The Sea Diversity#Zombieland#French#The Academy Award#Entertainment Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesseattlepi.com

'Stillwater' Review: Matt Damon Gets to the Heart of How the World Sees Americans Right Now

Americans are used to watching Americans save the day in movies. That’s the kind of hero Bill Baker wants to be for his daughter Allison — a young woman convicted of murdering her girlfriend while studying abroad — in “Spotlight” director Tom McCarthy’s not-at-all-conventional crime thriller “Stillwater.” The setup will sound familiar to anyone who remembers the Amanda Knox case: Five clicks in to a nine-year sentence, Allison has always maintained her innocence. After new evidence arises, she writes a letter to her lawyer asking for help. But she’s careful not to involve her dad directly. “I cannot trust him with this. He’s not capable,” she writes.
MoviesPosted by
Yardbarker

Matt Damon’s biggest professional regret: 'You will never meet an actor who turned down more money’

Matt Damon has done well for himself, but even he is plagued with occasional what-ifs. "I was offered a little movie called Avatar," Damon told those present at a Cannes Film Festival masterclass over the weekend, according to Deadline. "James Cameron offered me 10 percent of it. I will go down in history ... you will never meet an actor who turned down more money."
MoviesAceShowbiz

Matt Damon Says Not Leaving 'Jason Bourne' Franchise for 'Avatar' Is His 'Moral' Choice

During a Cannes Film Festival masterclass, 'The Bourne Identity' actor also reveals that the media 'gave up' on him because he is 'relatively free of scandal.'. AceShowbiz - Matt Damon has reflected on turning down a role in James Cameron's mega-blockbuster "Avatar". Despite regretting his decision to pass on the opportunity, which was later taken by Sam Worthington, "The Martian" actor revealed that it was his "moral" choice because he didn't want to abandon "Jason Bourne" franchise.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How John Krasinski Reacted After He Learned Matt Damon Passed On Avatar

Matt Damon has one of the better track records when it comes to his Hollywood career choices. With films like Saving Private Ryan, The Departed and Ford v. Ferrari under his belt, the actor, writer and producer has more than proven he’s got a good eye for picking solid projects. That doesn’t mean he’s always gotten it right, though. There have been some clunkers along the way -- and, it turns out, he’s also turned down at least one major motion picture opportunity: James Cameron-directed blockbuster Avatar. At least he has a funny story to tell about how John Krasinski reacted when he found out his friend had passed on the role of a lifetime.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Matt Damon: Research for Trump supporter role 'eye-opening'

Matt Damon says the research he did for his role as an oil rig worker and Trump supporter in the upcoming movie “Stillwater” was “eye-opening.”. In the movie, Damon plays an oil rig worker from Oklahoma who travels to Marseille, France, to help his daughter, who is in prison for the murder of her roommate. The story parallels that of Amanda Knox, an American student who was convicted and later acquitted of killing a British student in Italy.
MoviesHello Magazine

Matt Damon left in tears at Cannes premiere for heartwarming reason

Matt Damon was caught on camera in tears on Thursday amid a standing ovation for his new film Stillwater. The actor was at the premiere for the drama which was hosted by the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. As the cameras focused on Matt, he was seen with tears in his eyes although he managed to keep his composure as the audiences continued to clap and cheer.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'We had nothing': Matt Damon reflects on being 'broke' while living with pal Ben Affleck before they were famous... and recalls missing out on £200m when he turned down a role in Avatar

Matt Damon has reflected on being 'broke' while he was living with good pal Ben Affleck and trying to make it in Hollywood. The actor, 50, explained how they 'had nothing' and would show landlords in LA an article about their upcoming movie Good Will Hunting to try and find places to live.
MoviesA.V. Club

Matt Damon reveals he turned down 10 percent of the profits from Avatar, which: Whoops

Hey, here’s a quick, fun math question: What’s 10 percent of $2.847 billion? If you answered “So much money that Matt Damon could have bought one of those islands where they let you hunt a guy, because who’s going to stop you, it’s your dang island,” then, congratulations: You have passed a very important class in cinematic math that Matt Damon, tragically, did not.
MoviesDeadline

Matt Damon On Getting Emotional At The ‘Stillwater’ Premiere & Acting With “The Meryl Streep Of Nine-Year-Olds” — Cannes Press Conference

Matt Damon said he felt “a little overwhelmed” at yesterday’s Cannes premiere for his new film Stillwater. Speaking alongside writer-director Tom McCarthy and co-stars Abigail Breslin, Camille Cottin and Lilou Siauvaud during the film’s press conference, Damon reflected on what it was like to return to a packed cinema after a rough 18 months for the world.
TV & VideosComicBook

Matt Damon Explains Origin Of His Feud With Jimmy Kimmel

One of the longest-running jokes on Jimmy Kimmel Live over the course of its nearly twenty-year run has been the host's "feud" with actor Matt Damon. The show has frequently seen Kimmel ending the broadcast by saying that they had to cut an appearance by Damon for time. There have even been various bits featured on the show where Kimmel and Damon pretend to strongly dislike one another, and even one last year when Kimmel said he was taking a break in which Damon interrupted Kimmel, joking that he'd been hiding out in Kimmel's home for three months. Now Damon is opening up about the origin of the playful feud and it turns out it was nothing that was planned.
MoviesPosted by
Yardbarker

Sean Penn decided to star opposite his daughter in 'Flag Day' at Matt Damon's urging

Sean Penn was content with directing Flag Day until he got a call from Matt Damon. "A month and half before shooting started, Matt Damon called me, not to say he could or couldn’t, but that I was a stupid schmuck not to take this opportunity to act with my daughter in this thing," the two-time Oscar-winning actor shared at a press conference during Cannes Film Festival (h/t IndieWire). "That was the last straw. Once I decided to do that, it was a big burden off me."
Celebritiesthewestsidegazette.com

Matt Damon Reveals The Famous Role He Passed On

WASHINGTON — Hollywood actor Matt Damon might be one of the biggest movie stars, but he still passed on one of the biggest movies ever to be made. The 50-year-old actor taught a master class at the Cannes Film Festival on July 9 and revealed to his audience that not only did he pass up on a very famous role, but also a jaw-dropping paycheck.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What is Lara Spencer’s net worth?

LARA Spencer can be seen weekdays on Good Morning America with the latest buzz, gossip and reports coming out of Hollywood. Spencer joins Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, Amy Robach and Ginger Zee on America's morning show. What is Lara Spencer's net worth?. Spencer is worth a whopping $20million,...
Moviescountry1025.com

See Matt Damon with a Mullet and Ben Affleck as a Blonde!

It’s only been 24 years that Bostonians have waited for the greatest movie duo to reprise their role on the big screen. You know who I’m talking about…Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. The last time the boys were together was in 1997 in Good Will Hunting. But then this trailer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy