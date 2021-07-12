Cancel
Palm Beach County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

weather.gov
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-11 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Inland Palm Beach County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN PALM BEACH COUNTY UNTIL 1245 PM EDT * At 1218 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Belle Glade, moving northwest at 25 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Belle Glade, Pahokee, South Bay, Canal Point, Lake Harbor, Okeelanta, Belle Glade Camp, Fremd Village-Padgett Island and Port Mayaca.

alerts.weather.gov

