Morrow County, OR

Heat Advisory issued for Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon by NWS

weather.gov
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 04:35:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures from 98 to 105 expected each afternoon through early evening. * WHERE...In Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat related illnesses to occur.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

