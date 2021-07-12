Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-11 19:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON PARISH HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov
