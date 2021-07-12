Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

New poll shows Nina Turner's lead shrinking in Ohio special election

By Ally Mutnick
Posted by 
POLITICO
POLITICO
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fOaB4_0auTdOHl00
Nina Turner speaks before introducing Sen. Bernie Sanders during a campaign rally. | Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Nina Turner opened an early lead in this summer’s hotly contested Ohio special election — but the progressive heavyweight might not be running away with it.

A new internal poll by her top competitor, Cuyahoga County Democratic Chair Shontel Brown, suggests the Democratic primary race has tightened. In the survey, conducted in early July, Turner led with 43 percent, followed by Brown with 36 percent.

That 7-point gap is a much closer spread than earlier polling from both candidates. An April survey from Brown's campaign found her trailing Turner by 32 points, 42 percent to 10 percent. And Turner’s late May poll showed her with 50 percent of the vote, up 35 points over Brown.

But the election has been ramping up ahead of the Aug. 3 primary, as the candidates and their allies launch competing TV ads and endorsements. Both women are vying to replace Marcia Fudge, who left the deep-blue northeast Ohio seat to join the Biden administration.

The race has drawn outsized national interest because it has split along several of the most prominent fault lines in the Democratic Party.

Turner, a former state senator who co-chaired Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign, has the support of many leading liberals. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Cori Bush (D-Mo.) and Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), as well as Sanders and the Justice Democrats, are all backing her.

Meanwhile, Brown has the backing of House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (S.C.), the political arm of the Congressional Black Caucus, Hillary Clinton and Fudge’s mother.

She also has help from an outside group, Democratic Majority for Israel. Its ads have gone negative on Turner; a recent spot noted that Turner once “said voting for Biden was like eating s---.”

Democratic Majority for Israel has spent nearly $475,000 on TV, according to the ad-tracking firm AdImpact. Turner has spent more than $1.2 million on the air so far, compared to Brown's $617,000.

Brown’s early ad echoed a similar theme, suggesting that Turner would not be a strong ally to President Joe Biden, citing comments she made during her role as a top surrogate for Sanders.

Turner went negative on the air recently, dropping an ad warning that Brown and her “out-of-state special interests” are misrepresenting her record. “I’ve spent my career fighting for the Democratic Party,” Turner says in the spot .

This recent poll from Brown's campaign included 400 likely voters in the Democratic primary and was conducted July 6-8 by Normington Petts with a margin of error of 4.9 percent. Just 7 percent of voters said they were voting for a candidate besides Brown or Turner, while 14 percent were undecided.

Comments / 142

POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
95K+
Followers
6K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Elections
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcia Fudge
Person
Jamaal Bowman
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Jim Clyburn
Person
Nina Turner
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northeast Ohio#Democratic#The Democratic Party#Democrats#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Congress & Courts927theblock.com

Nina Turner Makes Her Case For Congress: ‘People Just Want To Live’

Former state Sen. Nina Turner recently spoke with NewsOne about her campaign to represent Ohio’s 11th Congressional District ahead of the final get-out-the-vote push. A daughter of Cleveland, Turner is among 13 Democrats running in next Tuesday’s primary. Considered a “safe” district, the winner of the Democratic primary is likely...
Ohio Stateclevelandurbannews.com

Nina Turner to host free interfaith community breakfast with actor Danny Glover and Dr. Cornel West, a scholar and motivational speaker...Get the link here to RSVP for the free event....The special primary election in Ohio's 11th congressional district

Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.comTel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. CLEVELAND, Ohio- Faith leaders from greater Cleveland and Akron, along with U.S. Congressional Candidate Nina Turner, special guests actor Danny Glover and Dr. Cornel West, a scholar and motivational speaker, will gather for a a special interfaith community breakfast as the Aug. 3 special primary election for the open congressional seat in Ohio's 11th congressional district nears.
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

‘Just say that the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me’

DEVELOPING — “Trump Pressed Justice Dept. to Declare Election Results Corrupt, Notes Show,” by NYT’s Katie Benner: “The demands were an extraordinary instance of a president interfering with an agency that is typically more independent from the White House to advance his personal agenda. … ‘Just say that the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me’ and to congressional allies, [Deputy A.G. RICHARD] DONOGHUE wrote in summarizing [then-President DONALD] TRUMP’S response.
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Sen. Bernie Sanders to campaign with Nina Turner in Akron and Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Washington Democratic heavyweight Sen. Bernie Sanders will be campaigning for U.S. Congressional Candidate Nina Turner. Sen. Sanders is traveling to Ohio’s 11th Congressional District and speak at events in Akron and Cleveland Friday and Saturday. He’ll also be at a Get Out the Vote rally for...
Ohio Statespectrumnews1.com

Special election: What to know about Tuesday’s 11th Ohio congressional district primary

Two of Ohio’s 16 congressional districts are currently vacated, which means voters in those districts will decide on who will fill those seats for the next year. While the general election for the two races is in November, the field of 13 Democrats and two Republicans will be whittled on Tuesday. The top Democrat and Republican in Tuesday’s special election will vie for the open congressional seat in the November general election.
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

The Democratic Establishment Is Going All Out To Beat Nina Turner

Moderate Democratic groups, donors and even some Republicans are flooding Ohio’s 11th Congressional District with millions of dollars in a bid to elect Shontel Brown and defeat progressive favorite Nina Turner in Tuesday’s special primary election. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), along with Democratic Reps. Joyce Beatty (Ohio), Gregory...
Texas StateLaredo Morning Times

Texas Democrats in Washington, D.C., to meet with Stacey Abrams and the Clintons

Texas House Democrats will meet virtually Thursday morning with voting rights activist Stacey Abrams, former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton in their latest series of bids with the nation’s most powerful Democratic leaders. More than two weeks into their stay in Washington, Texas Democrats have...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WRAL News

Pro-Sanders group rebranding into 'pragmatic progressives'

WASHINGTON — Stinging from the disappointment of Bernie Sanders' loss in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary, supporters pumped millions into the powerful advocacy group Our Revolution to keep the progressive fight alive and prepare for another swing at the White House. But after another defeat in 2020, the 79-year-old Vermont...

Comments / 142

Community Policy