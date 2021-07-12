Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 09:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Calhoun SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CALHOUN COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA UNTIL NOON CDT At 1119 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles southwest of Blountstown, moving north at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Blountstown, Altha, Moose Pond, Clarksville, Selman, Abe Springs, Chipola, Henderson Mill, Camps Head, Scotts Ferry, Kennys Mill, Kinard, Blountstown Airport, Hugh Creek, Red Oak, Sharpstown, Chason, Marysville, Center Lake and Willis.alerts.weather.gov
