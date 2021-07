Chances you are you probably already have a toiletry bag. But here comes the major question, is it the best men’s toiletry bag? No. We thought not.While the pandemic basically screwed up our 2020 travel plans, you were probably doing what the majority of the world was doing – scrolling through your Instagram news feed and scouting the coolest hotels and locations to check your luggage into this (or next) year.Wash bags aren’t just for globetrotting though. If, like us, organisation plays a major role in your daily routine, something to store your essential grooming bits in an orderly fashion...