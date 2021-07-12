Q&A with a startup CEO looking to disrupt life insurance
The process of obtaining life insurance can feel antiquated and confusing. That’s where Everyday Life Insurance comes in. Founded by Jake Tamarkin in 2018, Everyday Life Insurance provides life insurance plans that use what it calls "Predictive Protection." With the company’s Predictive Protection technology, the life insurance policies are designed to adapt over time based on changes in a person’s life, so that consumers aren’t overpaying for insurance. And the company’s needs assessment tool enables consumers to purchase policies based on how much coverage a consumer needs based on their current stage of life.www.bizjournals.com
