Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Q&A with a startup CEO looking to disrupt life insurance

By Emma Campbell
Posted by 
Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The process of obtaining life insurance can feel antiquated and confusing. That’s where Everyday Life Insurance comes in. Founded by Jake Tamarkin in 2018, Everyday Life Insurance provides life insurance plans that use what it calls "Predictive Protection." With the company’s Predictive Protection technology, the life insurance policies are designed to adapt over time based on changes in a person’s life, so that consumers aren’t overpaying for insurance. And the company’s needs assessment tool enables consumers to purchase policies based on how much coverage a consumer needs based on their current stage of life.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal

Boston, MA
915
Followers
3K+
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/boston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Disruptive Innovation#Ceo#Q A#Everyday Life Insurance#Predictive Protection#Foresters Financial#Ernst#Berklee College Of Music#Kelley School Of Business#Indiana University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Insurance
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
Related
The Atlantic

Millennials, What Will It Take for You to Buy Life Insurance?

YuLife is something of a cross between Fortnite and a Fitbit. In the mobile game, players compete against one another to rack up bike miles and meditation hours. They can access hundreds of virtual worlds—collectively known as the “Yuniverse”—each of which represents a level with its own set of real-life tasks. They can challenge friends to a duel, and place bets on who will take the most steps each day. As they go, they earn an in-game currency called YuCoin, which players can then convert into Amazon gift cards, clothing discounts, and airline miles.
Personal FinanceLas Vegas Herald

Online Life Insurance Market Shaping From Growth To Value | Dai-ichi Life Insurance, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance, Nippon Life Insurance

The Global Online Life Insurance Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Online Life Insurance Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including Sumitomo Life Insurance Co., Japan Post Insurance Co. Ltd., Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co., Nippon Life Insurance Co. & Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co. Ltd etc have been looking into Online Life Insurance as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
VentureBeat

Flock CEO on data strategy behind commercial drone insurance

Can technology and data analysis make it possible for an insurance company to offer better prices for drones and fleets? U.K.-based insurance company Flock thinks so and has built a sophisticated model for evaluating risk in real time. The data model sucks up information about traffic, weather, and dozens of other factors and calculates a real-time price. Policies are continuously recalculated using data gathered from telemetry and location. Flock touts the freedom and flexibility of being able to purchase policies that “last from an hour to a year.”
Boston Business Journal

Largest Mass. ad agencies look to the future of the industry

Integrated marketing services that cut across various media channels are key these days in the advertising industry. In fact, at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic has posed a variety of unique challenges, many agencies are emphasizing their nimbleness and creative innovation. “The advertising industry has evolved tremendously over the...
TechCrunch

Calendly CEO Tope Awotona is joining us at Disrupt 2021

Calendly was born out of that question. Today, the company is worth more than $3 billion, according to reports, and has more than 10 million users. The growth of the product is insane, with more than 1,000% growth from last year. But that kind of success doesn’t come without hard...
EconomyPosted by
HackerNoon

Interview with CEO of BreatheIO, Startup of the Year in Lahore Nominee

Welcome to Hacker Noon's startup interview series hosted on Slogging! Thanks for joining us. Today, we're speaking to Muhammad Bilal, Founder of BreatheIO. BreatheIO is nominated in HackerNoon's Startups of the Year Awards for Best Startup in Lahore. We interviewed Muhammad to learn more about BreatheIO and his journey. Let's see what he had to say.
arcamax.com

Will The Life Insurance Industry Cover Cannabis Users?

Today the life insurance industry can accommodate and will not leave recreational users and those using for medical purposes in the dark. The legal cannabis market is planned to reach $43 billion by 2025. In the US, as of July 1, 2021, 47 states have legalized cannabis, of which 19 states have legalized it for both recreational and medical use. This means that 43% of the US adult population resides in these states and that by 2025, 5.4 million Americans will be registered as patients in medical cannabis states.
Economybeckershospitalreview.com

7 things to know about injury insurance startup Spot

Spot is a rapidly growing direct-to-consumer insurance startup that blends technology with a range of injury insurance plans. Spot's inception came out of a 2018 partnership between founders Maria Goy and Matt Randall, who wanted to set "the foundation to drive change" in insurance, they told TechCrunch. The company's model...
Economykfgo.com

Cyber insurance rates fail to match catastrophe risk-Chubb CEO

(Reuters) – Rising prices of insurance against cyber attacks fail to take account of the potential catastrophic effects of a widespread attack, Chubb Ltd. Chief Executive Evan Greenberg said on Wednesday. “The pricing environment is pretty good,” Greenberg said on a conference call. “But … that is not addressing by...
bizjournals

Bay Area cyber insurance startup At-Bay joins unicorns with $185M funding

The cyber insurance company led by CEO Rotem Iram was previously valued at about $324 million after raising another round about seven months ago. Please join us virtually on Zoom where we will celebrate and congratulate the Class of 2021 Honorees! Join the conversation before, during and after the event #40U40SVBiz.
Benzinga

InsurTech Startup Savvy Adapts to Growing Demand for Personalized Insurance Products

As more and more tech-savvy Millennials and Gen Z adults enter the market, consumer interests are shifting dramatically. Approximately 88% of consumers now demand personalized insurance products, and many of those consumers also want advanced digital self-service tools and better integration. The InsurTech startup, Savvy, brings much-needed adaptations to the car insurance space by deploying artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to connect customers with personalized insurance products through an intuitive digital platform.
Entrepreneur

5 Common Habits of Effective Startup CEOs

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. CEOs have an overwhelming amount of work on their plates. They are always thinking of the “bigger picture” while staying on course with its vision. According to a study conducted by Harvard Business Review (HBR), on average CEOs work about 9.7 hours a day, totaling around 62.5 hours per week.
Kansas City, KSstartlandnews.com

$21M round for Dwolla disruption validates evolving payments platform, CEO says

Startland News’ Startup Road Trip series explores innovative and uncommon ideas finding success in rural America and Midwestern startup hubs outside the Kansas City metro. This series is possible thanks to the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, which leads a collaborative, nationwide effort to identify and remove large and small barriers to new business creation.
theloadstar.com

Uniserve looks to disrupt B2C market with Pro Carrier acquisition

The UK’s largest independent logistics provider Uniserve is set to “disrupt” the B2C market with an acquisition of a 50% stake in DG International, a tech forwarder with a focus on B2C cross-border parcel movements. DG International claims to be making gains in the B2C international parcel delivery market, with...
Sportico

PointsBet Hires Canada CEO as Sportsbooks Look North

PointsBet has tapped Scott Vanderwel, a long-time executive at Rogers Communications, to run its nascent Canadian business. As CEO of PointsBet Canada, Vanderwel will lead the Australian bookmaker’s rollout into another new market. PointsBet is looking to do in Canada what it has done in the U.S.—pair the company’s global tech with local expertise on the ground.
BET

Black Americans Are Seeking More Life Insurance

A study of 3,000 people released this month by LIMRA, a research organization for insurance and financial services companies, is revealing that Black people are increasing the amount of life insurance they’re buying. The 2021 Barometer study says 56 percent of Black Americans have purchased life insurance policies in the...
South Florida Business Journal

Technology & Innovation Roundup: Car insurance startup Lula secures $18 million

South Miami-based Lula plans to triple its team by the end of the year after closing an $18 million Series A financing round led by Silicon Valley venture capital firms Founders Fund and Kholsa Ventures. The car insurance startup, which calls itself the “Stripe for insurance,” will use the funding...
PWLiving

Demystifying Life Insurance

The COVID-19 pandemic reminded Americans how fragile life is. Applications for life insurance policies in the United States increased four percent in 2020, according to the MIB Life Index. If you’re thinking about purchasing life insurance coverage, here’s some basic information to help you make an informed decision. Why you...
ehrintelligence.com

Latest Pulse on Health Plans Reveals Innovation Opportunities

Although it’s been possible for businesses to cling to legacy IT in the past, the rapid leaps forward that all markets have experienced in the last few years are dictating this: The time to get your digital systems in order is now. Exciting new opportunities are bubbling up right now,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy