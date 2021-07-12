Q&A with a startup CEO looking to disrupt life insurance

YuLife is something of a cross between Fortnite and a Fitbit. In the mobile game, players compete against one another to rack up bike miles and meditation hours. They can access hundreds of virtual worlds—collectively known as the “Yuniverse”—each of which represents a level with its own set of real-life tasks. They can challenge friends to a duel, and place bets on who will take the most steps each day. As they go, they earn an in-game currency called YuCoin, which players can then convert into Amazon gift cards, clothing discounts, and airline miles.