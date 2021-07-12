100 Nerdy Pick Up Lines That Are Pretty Acute

Nerdy pick up lines that are actually pretty smooth. Whether you’re looking for pick up lines for girls, pick up lines for guys or cheesy pick up lines, there’s one thing you have to keep in mind: the person you’re trying to pick up. What are some of their interests? Do they like certain TV shows, movies, or games? What do they nerd out on? Don’t be fooled: everyone nerds out about something, whether it’s a video game, comic book, or even a science subject. Ready to use nerdiness to your advantage? Here are some of the smoothest nerdy pick up lines to try (you could even use some as Tinder pick up lines). May these lines help you live long and prosper in the dating world.