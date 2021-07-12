Calistoga Inn-escapable: The remodeled Dr. Wilkinson’s Backyard Resort & Spa

Inside of our B&B bedrooms you will enjoy a brand new queen size bed with brand new bedding and sheets, pillows, etc., laundry room with washer and dryer (you provide your own detergent if you do not like ours), wifi, cooking facilities (pots/pans/dishes/utensils), view of the lake and mountains and acreage to walk around to take in the fresh air. On the “back 40” there are organically grown fruit trees. There is a grocery store in walking distance which is across the main highway (Highway 20). There are nearby restaurants, library, casinos, gas stations, bus stop, a post office and, in close proximity (less than one mile away), lake access for swimming, kayaking or fishing. If you’re with us during the summer months, we have two small sit-on kayaks available as part of the package and one other (fishing) kayak which seats 1–3 people. This is truly a relaxing environment for anyone wanting to take in a more calming atmosphere while on vacation, passing through, or needing an extended stay.