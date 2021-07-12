Iris Orange Meehan
Iris Orange Meehan was born November 30, 1934 in Dawson Springs, Kentucky and passed away June 27, 2021 at the age of 86. She is survived by her children, Norris Orange and wife, Mary Jane; Rev. Darrell Orange and wife, Jeanetta; grandchildren, Michael Orange and wife, Stephanie; Amanda Elms and husband, Andrew; Sara Olgesby and husband, Bill; Phillip Orange and wife, Kelli; 10 great grandchildren, her sister Helen Coe and her nieces and nephews.www.orangeleader.com
