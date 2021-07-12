Jackson Couple Visits Every National Park in the U.S.

Yellowstone star and singer-songwriter Ryan Bingham has listed his California estate for $2.45 million, just weeks after filing for divorce. Bingham and his now-estranged wife, Anna Axster, bought their 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2,394-square-foot home in an exclusive area of Los Angeles for $1.36 million in 2013, according to property records. The breathtaking property was originally built in 1947, and the listing from Michelle St. Clair-Zsakany with Sotheby's International Realty touts the home's "European and mid-century modern sensibilities," describing the main residence as "stylish, upscale, modern yet cozy, peaceful, happy, light and bright."
