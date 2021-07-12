Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eaton County, MI

Jackson Couple Visits Every National Park in the U.S.

By Erica Gray
Posted by 
100.7 WITL
100.7 WITL
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yesterday I was at the Eaton County Fair and I met a couple from Boston that happened to be passing through the area and decided to stop by the fair. I mean how cool is that? As soon as summer started they decided to hop in their car and see the world.

witl.com

Comments / 0

100.7 WITL

100.7 WITL

Lansing, MI
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
843K+
Views
ABOUT

100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Eaton County, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
State
Alaska State
City
Jackson, MI
Local
Michigan Society
City
Boston Township, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Parks#U S#Fish#Jackson Couple#The Eaton County Fair#The Katmai National Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Society
News Break
Hiking
Related
Lansing, MIPosted by
100.7 WITL

Ready For Fun At Lansing’s 1st Annual Eastside Summerfest

August is here and there are plenty of summer festivals on the way to keep us busy the rest of the summer and fall. So much fun to get out and enjoy these fests with family and friends all over Michigan. On the way according to lansing.org are the Red Cedar Jubilee in Williamston, Lansing Jazzfest, East Lansing Art Festival, The Moonlight Film Festival, St Johns Mint Festival and so much more.
Michigan StatePosted by
100.7 WITL

Here Are the Best Rides at Michigan’s Adventure [RANKED]

This is one of my favorite amusement parks right here in Michigan. We're talking about Michigan's Adventure theme park in Muskegon County, Michigan. You don't have to drive to Sandusky, Ohio to have all kinds of fun this summer. Not when you have Michigan's Adventure theme park less than two hours away from Lansing.
Lansing, MIPosted by
100.7 WITL

Good Places To Score A Cup Of Coffee In The Lansing Area

Most of us love a good hot cup of coffee, Joe, Java or whatever you affectionately call that wonderful liquid that gets our day started, and for some, keeps it going. When I was younger I did not like coffee. My parents drank it black, no cream or sugar. My Mom in the summer would drink it over ice. Yuck! Always too bitter for me.
Michigan StatePosted by
100.7 WITL

Watch These Kayakers Go Over Tahquamenon Falls in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Since it is Thursday and the tradition of Throwback Thursday is always fun I wanted to share with you some videos that I just saw for the first time that blew my mind. We’ve all heard the stories of people going over Niagara Falls in a barrel but we have plenty of our own waterfalls here in Michigan. The videos I came across the other day were back from a few years ago, and it’s crazy I’m just now seeing these for the first time.
Lansing, MIPosted by
100.7 WITL

Lansing Family Reunited After 40 Years Thanks to TikTok

People make fun of TikTok all of the time and talk about how it's a ridiculous app. I'm not going to lie, I was one of those people for awhile, until I actually gave it a try. It's a great way to pass the time but you have to be careful because before you know it, you've been scrolling for over an hour. TikTok is a multipurpose platform, it can be used for entertainment, business purposes or in this case, reconnecting with loved ones.
Orange County, FLPosted by
100.7 WITL

Disney Parks To Require Face Masks Again as COVID Cases Surge

Walt Disney World and Disneyland will once again require face masks in certain areas of the parks as COVID-19 cases continue to increase throughout the country. According to Orlando Sentinel, Orange County, Florida is averaging 1,000 new coronavirus cases daily. Local hospital AdventHealth's ICU is full due to the rise in cases. Meanwhile, in California, the Delta Variant has become the state's dominant strain.
Michigan StatePosted by
100.7 WITL

Grace Period For Drivers License & Plates Extended In Michigan

A new bill was signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, that will extend the validity of driver's licenses, personal identification cards, as well as car license plates. There were three bills introduced last night, Senate Bill 507, 508, as well as 509, all of which extended the time for new driver's licenses, plates, operator as well as chauffer licenses.
CelebritiesPosted by
100.7 WITL

‘Yellowstone’ Star Ryan Bingham Selling $2.45 Million Estate Amid Divorce — See Inside [Pictures]

Yellowstone star and singer-songwriter Ryan Bingham has listed his California estate for $2.45 million, just weeks after filing for divorce. Bingham and his now-estranged wife, Anna Axster, bought their 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2,394-square-foot home in an exclusive area of Los Angeles for $1.36 million in 2013, according to property records. The breathtaking property was originally built in 1947, and the listing from Michelle St. Clair-Zsakany with Sotheby's International Realty touts the home's "European and mid-century modern sensibilities," describing the main residence as "stylish, upscale, modern yet cozy, peaceful, happy, light and bright."
Michigan StatePosted by
100.7 WITL

Where Was Michigan’s First Drive-In Restaurant?

Oh yeah, we've talked about drive-ins before. And where to get the best burgers in the state. But curiosity finally got to me and I wouldn't be satisfied until I located where Michigan's very first drive-in restaurant used to be. What was the one that started it all? Who was...
Michigan StatePosted by
100.7 WITL

Fight Over Wolf Management Heats Up In Michigan

The battle over how to manage wolves in Michigan is heating up some more. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is going in with her counterpart from Oregon filing a court brief against the US Fish and Wildlife Service. They’re upset at the government removing the Gray Wolf from the list of America's endangered species.
Michigan StatePosted by
100.7 WITL

The Most Popular Alcoholic Drinks in Michigan

Michigan has made it to quite a number of lists of the states who drink the most….thanks to MSU and UM. While lists are usually inaccurate, they’re still interesting to see what others think. But if Michiganders are so fond of drinking, then what are our drinks of choice? According...
Holland, MIPosted by
100.7 WITL

This Hike in Holland is a Must Add to Your Bucket List

My names Erica and I'll be your hiking tour guide this evening, thanks for joining me. I know I complain about bugs and snakes sometimes but one of my hobbies is checking out new hiking trails and then taking a nap in tree in my hammock afterwards. Hey, I never said I was awake for the entire trip.

Comments / 0

Community Policy