Jon Rahm consensus The Open favorite as Dustin Johnson reclaims No. 1

Jon Rahm‘s latest stay atop the world rankings came to an end on Monday but he remains the consensus favorite ahead of The Open Championship this week.

Rahm was overtaken by Dustin Johnson for the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking despite his solo seventh place finish at the Scottish Open. It was the Spaniard’s first start since winning the U.S. Open last month.

Johnson, whose lone start since a tie for 19th at Torrey Pines was a T25 at the Travelers Championship, squeaked ahead with 9.7395 average points to Rahm’s 9.7179. The two remain well ahead of No. 3 Justin Thomas (7.8268).

With many of the world’s marquee players failing to post consistent results in 2021, Rahm is the +750 favorite by BetMGM and is being offered as the +800 favorite by DraftKings and PointsBet. The next closest at any of the three sportsbooks is four-time major champion Brooks Koepka at +1400 by BetMGM.

Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Koepka and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland are +1600 at PointsBet, followed by Johnson and Xander Schauffele at +1700. Koepka (+1850) is the third favorite at DraftKings ahead of McIlroy (+1900), while Johnson (+2250) has longer odds than Thomas and Jordan Spieth at +2050.

Idle Brooks Koepka Slips A Spot

The only other movement within the top 10 this week was Patrick Cantlay moving ahead of Koepka at No. 7 despite both being idle ahead of The Open.

Min Woo Lee of Australia moved to a career-high 61st with his victory at the Scottish Open, rocketing up 179 positions.

Lucas Glover moved up 36 positions to No. 79 with his win at the John Deere Classic.

The Open begins Thursday at Royal St. George’s in Sandwich, Kent, England.