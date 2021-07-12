Cancel
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco’s Marufuku Ramen Rolls Opens at the Sky Deck

By Candice Woo
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the first round of restaurants to open at the multi-level Sky Deck at Del Mar Highlands Town Center is the recent arrival of Marufuku Ramen, one of the Bay Area’s top spots for ramen. Founded in 2017, the restaurant is best known for its hakata-style tonkotsu ramen, which hails from Japan’s Fukuoka prefecture and is typified by a milky pork bone broth and thin, straight noodles. Marufuku boils its soup base for 20 hours and offers its ramen at various spice levels, from zero to “ultra spicy”. In addition to the classic tonkotsu, the menu also features vegetarian ramen and a deluxe chicken-based version that’s available in limited quantities. Other dishes include rice bowls and snacks ranging from takoyaki and fried squid to gyoza and steamed pork buns. There’s also a good selection of premium sake and Japanese beers.

