“Be a good homebody” is the advice that Hoosier Lexie Manor’s 90-year-old great-grandfather gave her a few months before he passed away. Not only does she have those words remember him by, but the sound of his voice saying them. In the form of a podcast, Manor captured her great-grandfather’s time in the Navy and police force, stories like how he proposed to his wife and being told by a doctor he wouldn’t live to see his kids grow up, and the simplistic, family-oriented nature he had during his nearly century long life to pass on for generations to come—something many people don’t have, but probably wish they did.