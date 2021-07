WESTPORT — A Jamaica, N.Y., man was arrested Friday after allegedly using counterfeit money to buy items in Westport and Darien more than two years ago. According to Westport police, around 9:45 p.m. on March 2, 2019, officers responded to the area of Post Road East at Westfair Drive to assist the Fairfield Police Department with a motor vehicle stop that had been made in Westport.