Gwyneth Paltrow, 48, is almost unrecognizable as she ditches the makeup in Paris... before visiting a dermatologists who specializes in lip fillers

Gwyneth Paltrow was one of the biggest glamour queens of the 1990s as she hit movie premiere red carpets and fancy fashion parties with heavy makeup on and stick straight golden locks.

Since then the ex of Brad Pitt has preferred to go makeup free as she has said it feels more 'natural.'

And while in Europe this month, the 48-year-old actress turned GOOP founder has gone without the glitz again. The Oscar-winning actress was seen on Monday without her makeup as she posed with some pals in Paris.

Zero paint: Gwyneth Paltrow went makeup free for a selfie taken in Paris this week

With her pals: She was with artist Sheila Hicks as well as friends Amy Griffin and Suzanne Demisch

Start a chain reaction like Gwyneth wearing Foundrae

$17365

With retro trends becoming big news in the sartorial department again, it’s no surprise that heavy-duty necklaces have made their way to the mainstream.

Chain necklaces, in particular, have become the accessory favored by Michelle Keegan, Gigi Hadid, Stacey Dooley and Rita Ora.

Gwyneth Paltrow has also jumped on the bandwagon, although she’s splash the cash on a designer necklace by Foundrae.

Designed in their New York City studio, it's crafted from 18-karat recycled gold with a mixed shape silhouette for definition. Gwyn has added the oversized love token charm to hers.

Click (right) to shop her necklace at NET-A-PORTER. Although if the A-list price tag is out of budget, check out the copycat chains below from Forever 21, Missoma and Estella Bartlett.

DailyMail.com may earn commission on sales from these product links

...NOW GET THE LOOK

The star smiled from ear to ear as she was makeup free with her blonde hair pulled back. She added layers of chunky necklaces; one of the pendants had an A for daughter Apple and a M for son Moses.

The women with her beamed as well.

'A very special afternoon with @amygriffin @ateliersheilahicks @suzannedemisch in a hidden corner of #paris,' said the Iron Man actress in her caption.

Amy is the Founder of @G9_Ventures and co-founder @SocialStudiesParty.

Another look: Amy shared another image of Paltrow with the caption: 'Pinch me moment with @ateliersheilahicks in Paris. Begged our way into the studio of this Midwestern girl turned world renowned artist. She dares to live in bright color and bold textures and uses her hands to make magic'

Amy shared another image of Paltrow with the caption: 'Pinch me moment with @ateliersheilahicks in Paris. Begged our way into the studio of this Midwestern girl turned world renowned artist.

'She dares to live in bright color and bold textures and uses her hands to make magic. Her stories and creations will inspire generations to come. Let’s go back @gwynethpaltrow.' Ateliersheilahicks is artist Sheila Hicks.

Also seen was Suzanne Demisch.

Gwynnie's pal Reese Witherspoon said 'wonderful' to the post and Molly Sims added 'Love this.'

A stop: She was also seen visiting Dr Dray, a cosmetic dermatologists who often gives women lip fillers. 'No stop to Paris complete without a visit to the maestro Dr Dray,' said the daughter of Blythe Danner

She was also seen visiting Dr Dray, a cosmetic dermatologists who often gives women lip fillers.

'No stop to Paris complete without a visit to the maestro Dr Dray,' said the daughter of Blythe Danner.

He is popular for his 'lip refresh,' which is an aesthetic treatment that 'consists of injections of a fluid, non-volumizing and vitamin E, which smooth out lines around the mouth, and rehydrate and redefine the lips,' according to his website Drdray.co.uk.

In March the siren said that she was 'open' to getting injectables: 'I think it’s nice when women share, because there’s a lot of shame around surgery or injectables or fillers, and it would be nice if people felt confident about the choices they were making. But if they want to have a beauty secret, that’s okay, too. I'm an open book—I've shared what works for me, because that's how I've always learned.'

The place they hid away for an afternoon: A look at the exterior of the home where Hicks does her colorful work

This year she was signed as the spokeswoman for Xeomin, an FDA-approved anti-wrinkle injection for frown lines between the eyebrows.

Gwyneth has talked in the past about going makeup free. In 2020 she told UsWeekly she was 'embracing looking natural.'

And she added: 'I never want to do anything where I don’t look like myself. I don’t want to look younger. That’s not the thing. I just want to look rested, vibrant. I want to look good for my age.'

Last week she and husband Brad Falchuk appeared to be delighted to play 'tourists' as they took in the sights around Florence, Italy.

The Shakespeare In Love actress showed off her sun-kissed skin as she held up her iPhone to capture the perfect selfie with the historic Ponte Vecchio in the background.

Her travels through Europe: The siren also shared this image from a swimming pool

The tiles have a past: And in this image the beauty has her feet on ancient Roman tiles

Gwyneth captioned the sweet snap with her husband of nearly three years: 'Tourists at long last.'

This comes just days after Italy opened its borders to travelers after a nearly 15-month closure due to the global COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

No carbohydrate was left uneaten on their tour of Italy as they stopped by Massimo Masselli's Osteria Del Cinghiale Bianco.

She shared a photo from the popular restaurant with the caption: 'Ask to sit up in the birds nest.'

Amore: Paltrow appeared to be delighted to play 'tourists' with husband Brad Falchuk as they took in the sights around Florence, Italy

Bellissimo: No carbohydrate was left uneaten on their tour of Italy as they stopped by Massimo Masselli's Osteria Del Cinghiale Bianco

Paltrow met Falchuk in 2010 when she appeared on the hit television musical series Glee, which he co-created and produced.

They would reconnect in the latter part of 2014, after her split from first husband and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, and eventually go public with their relationship in April 2015. Palrow and Falchuk went on to tie-the-knot in September 2018.

Chris and Gwyneth have remained close and friendly as they co-parent their daughter Apple, 17, and son Moses, 15.