Urbana, IL

Grilling Mistakes Can Be Costly; Stay Safe During Cookout Season

RiverBender.com
 19 days ago
URBANA – Grilling is a great way to keep the kitchen cool while enjoying fresh summer foods. But the thrill of cooking outside can quickly be extinguished by a fire. Fire departments respond to about 5,700 residential grill fires annually, most of which are between May and August, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s U.S. Fire Administration . These fires cause an estimated $37 million in damages annually and result in thousands of emergency room visits. “The Continue Reading

