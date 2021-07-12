NYC faces another round of possible flooding with new storm

Storm clouds pass over the Empire State Building and the Manhattan Skyline on July 2, in New York City, where heavy rain is expected to return to the city Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- New York City is bracing for another round of heavy rain Monday that could lead to flooding possibly running through Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service said a slow-moving warm front and a low-pressure area will be to blame for unsettled weather that likely will bring to widespread moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms.

"It appears the heaviest rainfall will likely be across eastern Pennsylvania and eastward toward the greater New York City metro area, where some patchy one to three-inch inch totals are possible through Wednesday morning," the National Weather Service said.

"This may lead to some potential flooding and rises on area rivers, especially over urban areas that have received above-average rainfall over the past week.

"A moderate risk of excessive rainfall is in effect for this area given the highly saturated grounds and the additional heavy rainfall expected," the service said.

The storm comes on the heels of a dissipating Tropical Storm Elsa that was still strong enough to produce heavy rainfall in the New York metro area and several other states at the end of last week. The rain caused flooding throughout the Northeast.

The heavy rain swamped at least one subway station, where riders had to wade through waist-high water, some wearing large, black garbage bags over their shoes and clothing, to leave the station.