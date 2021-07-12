Kulture got some Minnie Mouse bling for her 3rd birthday, thanks to Offset and Cardi B

Cardi B has taken to Instagram to give her followers a glimpse of her coveted Hermès Birkin bag collection. Earlier this week, the rapper posted a three-slide post on social media, showing off multiple Birkins in different colors, sizes and customized renditions. It has been no surprise that Birkins have been a favorite for the Grammy winner. The photos show over 26 Birkin bags in total, but it is expected that this is not Cardi’s full collection. Last October, Cardi showcased another set of Birkins, but fans were quick to notice that the hip-hop artist’s collection has increased exponentially since the last quick glimpse.