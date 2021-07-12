Cancel
Kulture got some Minnie Mouse bling for her 3rd birthday, thanks to Offset and Cardi B

By Marni Zipper
Over the weekend Cardi B and Offset made sure to pull out all the stops for their daughter, Kulture Kiari’s third birthday. The rap stars threw their daughter an over the top Fairytale birthday and gifted her with an icy Minnie Mouse charm necklace.

