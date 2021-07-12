Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Want a free trip to space from Virgin Galactic?

By Clare Busch
Audacy
Audacy
 19 days ago

Want to go to space? Virgin Galactic customers are already reserving their spots on future flights for $250,000 a seat. But, Branson announced two lucky would-be-astronauts can win their spots aboard in a fundraiser.

