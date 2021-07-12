Want a free trip to space from Virgin Galactic?

UNITED STATES—This has been something that has annoyed me for weeks. The space wars between billionaires Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson and a host of others. I mean trying to travel to space before the other and how it was televised and some major event that everyone in America had to know all about. Guess what America? I don’t care a single bit about people traveling into space, especially billionaires. That is what we have astronauts for.