Top Chef Portland Runner-Up Shota Nakajima on Approaching Feedback and His Plans for the Fan-Favorite Prize

By Mike Bloom
 19 days ago
Top Chef is back in the kitchen! Every week, Parade’s Mike Bloom interviews the latest chef told to pack their knives and leave Portland. Shota Nakajima needed Top Chef. The Seattle native had a hard year before competing in Portland, having closed two of his dream restaurants and hitting rock bottom before getting on the path to sobriety. In arriving on the Emmy-winning series, he hoped to earn some winnings to see his son in Japan while also showcasing Japanese cuisine in a brand-new way. And from that perspective, it could also be argued that Top Chef needed Shota Nakajima. His passion for Japanese food is as infectious as his laugh, impressing the judges all season long. Though Shota did not wind up the top chef of the season, he certainly was one to the audience, who gave him the fan-favorite prize.

