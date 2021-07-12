Novak Djokovic tops Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon men's final, Ashleigh Barty claims her first Wimbledon title
WIMBLEDON, England — Novak Djokovic overcame a less than sterling start against a stylish Italian opponent in Sunday’s Wimbledon final to take his place in tennis history alongside the rivals he has been chasing most of his career. With his 6-7 (7-4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Matteo Berrettini, Djokovic, 34, claimed his sixth Wimbledon championship and a 20th Grand Slam title to equal the men’s record shared by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.www.sentinelsource.com
