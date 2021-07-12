Cancel
Novak Djokovic tops Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon men's final, Ashleigh Barty claims her first Wimbledon title

By Liz Clarke, Cindy Boren The Washington Post
 19 days ago

WIMBLEDON, England — Novak Djokovic overcame a less than sterling start against a stylish Italian opponent in Sunday’s Wimbledon final to take his place in tennis history alongside the rivals he has been chasing most of his career. With his 6-7 (7-4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Matteo Berrettini, Djokovic, 34, claimed his sixth Wimbledon championship and a 20th Grand Slam title to equal the men’s record shared by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Novak Djokovic's wife: Jelena Ristic

Novak Djokovic has been busy this 2021 in collecting Gand Slam titles and catching up on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. The Serbian tennis great has tied the Swiss and Spaniard with 20 major titles after he topped Mario Berrettini in the finals of the Wimbledon men’s singles tournament in July 2021. Success has been so easy to come by for Djokovic of late, as he’s capitalizing on his form peaking seemingly at the same time when Federer and Nadal appear to be on their way down. Apart from his burning desire to be the all-time leader in Grand Slam trophies, there’s one person where the world’s No. 1 is drawing inspiration in his pursuit of tennis immortality and that’s no other than Novak Djokovic’s wife, Jelena Rustic.
Novak Djokovic's quest for the Golden Slam is over. The top-seeded Serbian suffered a semifinal loss to Germany's Alexander Zverev at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday. Zverev advances to face the Russia Olympic Committee's Karen Khachanov in the gold medal match. Khachanov defeated Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in the other men's semifinal at Ariake Coliseum in Japan.
The Tokyo 2021 bronze medal match between Novak Djokovic and Pablo Carreno Busta was full of tension. In the end, the Spaniard managed to get the better of a number one who appeared tired and certainly very nervous. During the match, won by Carreno then in three sets, Djokovic first threw the racket in the stands, infuriated after the point and then subsequently threw the racket into the net in anger.
Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini of Italy pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday due to a thigh injury. The world's No. 8-ranked player announced his decision on Instagram. "I am extremely disappointed to announce my withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympic games," he wrote. "I had an MRI scan yesterday...
Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini has become the latest high-profile tennis player to withdraw from the Olympics. The Italian, who reached his first final at a Grand Slam earlier this month before losing to Novak Djokovic in four sets, has revealed that the thigh injury that required strapping at SW19 means he cannot compete in Tokyo.

