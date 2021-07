You wouldn’t know there was a lumber shortage in Napa Valley, where world-class inns and hotels have been sprouting up from Napa to Calistoga. Some are major remodels, like Dr. Wilkinson’s Backyard Resort & Spa in Calistoga, which celebrated its grand re-opening last month. Others are brand new, like downtown Napa’s modern boutique R Inn. Here are five distinctive properties worth a visit.