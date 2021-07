The Winona City Council helped kick the Bluff Traverse hiking and mountain biking trails into high gear Monday when they unanimously took two votes in support of the project. The proposed expansion of bluffside trails has been a multi-year effort which would connect three smaller trail systems into one big trail network when completed; the trails at Sugarloaf, Garvin Heights and Bluffside parks would be combined into one. Outdoor Recreation Coordinator Alicia Lano presented on the trail, which the city hopes will increase hiking and mountain biking access to tourists and residents, protect from development the land the city would buy, and divert mountain bikers from more basic, flat trails used by pedestrians such as moms pushing baby strollers.