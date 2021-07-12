Take a Look Inside This East Atlanta Village Plant Shop and Coffee Bar
“At Bellwood Coffee in East Atlanta Village, people can expect a more interactive experience,” says co-owner Joel Norman, who founded the company as a coffee cart in 2018 with his brother Charles and friends Tommy Keough and Ben Shaum. Shaum handles Bellwood’s roasting operations, while Keough designs the company’s branding, leaving the Normans to run the day-to-day business and do what they love: serving coffee.atlanta.eater.com
