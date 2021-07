As companies grow from small to midsize, they inevitably arrive at a point where systematic cost analysis — a regular, automated process of evaluating all costs — is critical to their survival and continued growth. Small companies with just a few services or products can check manually to make sure they understand their costs well enough to price them and turn a profit. When material and labor costs are stable and predictable (as they were for most of the last decade), pricing and costing isn’t a huge challenge.