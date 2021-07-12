Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Ballantyne's Subsidiary Partners With Illuminarium Atlanta For Cinematic Virtual Reality Experience

By Shivani Kumaresan
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 19 days ago


Ballantyne Strong Inc’s (NYSE: BTN) wholly-owned subsidiary Strong/MDI Screen Systems Inc has partnered with Illuminarium Experiences to provide cinematic virtual reality experience for their first location in Atlanta, Georgia. Illuminarium Atlanta presents WILD, using cinematic immersion to allow visitors to experience Africa's watering holes, plains, landscapes, and face animals. Strong/MDI...

Benzinga

Benzinga

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

