Rapper Travis Scott Launches Cannabis Line 'Cactus Farms' With Connected Cannabis

In conjunction with the release of his already-sold-out Cactus Jack x Fragment Air Jordan 1 High sneaker — which you can now bid on for upward of $2K across the internet — Travis Scott surprised fans with a well-rounded collection, which is now fully stocked on his website. He worked on all 19 pieces with Fragment's Hiroshi Fujiwara, also sharing a teaser video on Instagram. Two of the pieces are lent a special touch as part of a three-way collab with KAWS artwork's defunct brand Original Fake, founded in 2006. All of the designs are inspired by a look into Scott and Fujiwara's imaginations, and the result is graffiti-style artwork of bald eagles and tigers, which you can wear across the tees, totes, socks, beanies, keychains, and more. Even though you may not be able to get your hands on the shoes everyone's buzzing about right off the bat, scroll to shop the rest of the apparel to get in on the action.