Artistic friends

By Jerry Nelson
Agriculture Online
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI recently wrote about art festivals and how, when I was a young man, I saw such events about as useful as warts on a gourd. A reader emailed me about that column. He defended the arts community, saying that art and artists are essential elements of our culture. I...

www.agriculture.com

Topeka, KSIola Register

Pandemic teaches artist lessons

Early this spring, I visited one of the state’s newest state parks, Kaw River State Park in northwest Topeka. Growing up in Topeka, I was long familiar with this area along the banks of the Kaw (or Kansas) River, as well as the land around it that contained tree-lined trails and the governor’s residence. But I had never closely studied this landscape as an artist … and that was what I came to do on this day.
Steubenville, OHheraldstaronline.com

Featured artist at the fort

Mary “Sis” Keenan, a resident of the Upper Ohio Valley since 2001, is the Steubenville Art Association’s featured artist for July with a display of works at the Visitor Center at Historic Fort Steuben, 120 S. Third St., Steubenville. Keenan’s work has appeared and won awards in multiple regional shows. She is a former member and has exhibited at the Artworks Around Town gallery in Wheeling; exhibited at the annual Crosscurrents Exhibitions in Wheeling; Best of West Virginia Exhibitions at Tamarack, Beckley; WV Allied Artists Exhibitions, Parkersburg; Steubenville Art Association exhibitions; and others throughout Central and Northern Ohio. In addition to membership in the SAA, she is a member of the National Oil and Acrylic Painters Society and Turning Art online gallery. She was featured in the first edition of West Virginia’s “State of the Art” magazine. Keenan works primarily in oil and acrylic on either woven canvas or masonite panel. Her work demonstrates a love of nature and man’s interaction with the environment, using color, light and a crisp focus to express emotion.
Lenoir, NCHickory Daily Record

Artists sought for youth contest

The Lenoir-Rhyne COVID-19 Vaccine Ambassadors have planned a youth art contest. Submissions are due by Aug. 13. The theme is, 'We Can Fight COVID!' Contest entries should promote science supported COVID-safe behaviors, such as continued mask wearing for unvaccinated individuals and vaccination for eligible individuals. Winners will be chosen from...
New London, IAKWQC

Local artist goes global

NEW LONDON, Iowa (KWQC) - Chuck McClenning’s original designs are catching huge attention and are now being mass produced. Being sold to stores all over the United States and some overseas, this New London, Iowa artist is now an Independent Licensed Designer for a company in Ohio. Many of his...
Visual ArtMartha's Vineyard Times

Story of an African American artist

“Bill Traylor: Chasing Ghosts,” an excellent prelude to the M.V. Film Center’s upcoming Documentary Festival, comes to the Film Center on Sunday, July 25. It includes a post-film Q and A with director Jeffrey Wolf and writer Fred Barron. This insightful documentary tells the story of artist Bill Traylor, who lived and created his work in Montgomery, Ala.
Minot, NDMinot Daily News

Lake Metigoshe to host artist

BOTTINEAU – Lake Metigoshe State Park is hosting visual artist Aaron Michels through the North Dakota Council on the Arts’ Artist in Residency Program. His residency will run through Aug. 2. Michels, Minot, was born in Mohall and has lived throughout the United States. He works primarily with photographic and...
Visual Artthekatynews.com

How to Find Inspiration as an Artist

Whether you create monumental sculptures, abstract paintings, religious art, or home décor items, you may sometimes feel completely alone and unmotivated. In fact, every single one of us has been there. Fortunately, getting yourself going in the right direction is not that difficult. You just need a little push. Here are 6 tips that you should use to make your muse get back to work.
Shoreline, WAshorelineareanews.com

Call for Artists: 6X6NW

ShoreLake Arts is currently accepting submissions for 6X6NW, a community art exhibition featuring over 1,000 original works of art. Each artwork must be 6 x 6 inches and artists may enter up to 10 works of any medium (2D or 3D). There is a $6 fee to register. Registration is free for youth 18 and under. Artwork must be received by September 17.
Visual Artargonautnews.com

A Community of Artists

These Hands Maker’s Collective flourishes in new location. These Hands Maker’s Collective is back to in-person classes with a permanent brick-and-mortar space at Pour Vida Art and Plant house on Lincoln Boulevard. Over the last year, Denise Ambrosi has not only adjusted to the pandemic but has made a thriving business that gives people the ability to make art.
Pullman, WAtribuneledgernews.com

Artist: Mural belongs to 'everyone'

Jul. 27—A year after the idea was first proposed to the Pullman City Council, a mural promoting racial equality is complete and can be viewed downtown on Main Street. This mural was not driven by the city, however, but by a local nonprofit called the Pullman Arts Foundation. It can be viewed on a wall visible above the former Mimosa building facing east.
Garrett, INEvening Star

Photographer, educator is featured artist

GARRETT — Nicole Croy, a local photographer and photography educator at Carroll High School and Grace College, will be the featured artist at a new exhibit at the Garrett Museum of Art, 100 S. Randolph St. The exhibit runs Friday, July 30 to Sunday, Aug. 29. Croy has a BFA...
Dexter, NYwwnytv.com

Artists on the Point is Back

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We are pleased to announce the following Artisans to date that will be joining us this year on Saturday July 31st from 10-3 at the Rustic Golf Club, Pillar Point Dexter. “Artists on the Point” show and sale...SATURDAY - July 31,2021. Rustic Golf Club -...
Adams, NYwwnytv.com

Store becomes artists’ canvas

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - A local artist is making her community her canvas. Brooke Morse painted the mural on Belloff’s Department Store in Adams. She says it depicts the owner with his grandchildren, but Morse wants other families to see themselves reflected in it too. “Being able to create...
MusicPosted by
PublicSource

The ‘tortured artist’ trope is torturing artists

My high school’s Friday night showing of “Beauty and the Beast” starts in an hour. As Lumiere the candlestick does his sound check, the rest of the cast is waiting onstage for our own. Our lighting designer is running through cues, making the hot stage lights jump from bright white to blue to red and back again. Someone is playing the piano in the green room (probably a “Hamilton” song). I’m in my huge Mrs. Potts costume and I can’t quite figure out how to breathe. All I can think about is the line I flubbed last night and how I have to make sure nothing like that happens this go-around. In my search for a script to make sure I really do know all the lines I’ve been studying and rehearsing for two months, I end up running into a vom, a pretty terrible but circumstantially relevant name for the little passageway that connects the hallway to the auditorium. (Yes I vomited, but thankfully made my way out of the vom and into a bathroom before that.)
Cody, WYCody Enterprise

Local artists win awards

The 56th Annual Community Art Show at Cody Country Art League is on display in the main gallery until July 31 after winners were recently chosen. In all, 233 pieces of artwork were entered into the show and recently judged by professional artist Reid Christie of Cody. Categories ranged from oil/acrylic, ceramics, woodworking, pastel, photography, mixed media, watercolor, sculpture/bronze and fiber arts. Awards were presented in each category in both professional, amateur and youth.
Columbia, SCwach.com

Artists Drawing Artists: Stormwater Studios Exhibition

(WACH)- "Artists Drawing Artists" is the latest exhibition at Stormwater Studios in downtown Columbia!. The description of the exhibition from the studio reads, "'Artists Drawing Artists' is an exhibition of 46 artists who have done exactly that! Looking to capture the full splendor of faces – free of masks, pairs of artists have drawn each other. The resulting portraits will be displayed simply, unencumbered by mat, glass, or frame."
Visual Artnehomemag.com

Artist Eric Forstmann

Connecticut-born-and-bred painter Eric Forstmann makes the ordinary extraordinary. Take, for example, one of his most popular—and best-selling—still-life series: a succession of well-worn, rumpled men’s dress shirts suspended on a blank wall. That’s right, shirts. “Well, you can’t get a much more ordinary subject for a painting than a bunch of...
Visual Artogdenmuseum.org

Artist Workshops

Featuring artists in exhibitions on view at Ogden Museum of Art, Artist Workshops give participants an inside look at an artist’s craft, thought process and technique. Each workshop includes a tour and in-depth discussion of an exhibition, followed by an art-making workshop.
Robert, LAHammond Daily Star

Artist paints patriotism

Millions of Americans from coast-to-coast ooze patriotism and love of country and take every opportunity to express their feelings, from supporting veterans’ projects to standing for the National Anthem and Pledge of Allegiance. Some, like Shirley Blount, a resident of Steppe Road south of Robert, channel their emotions into some...

