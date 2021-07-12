Artistic friends

Mary “Sis” Keenan, a resident of the Upper Ohio Valley since 2001, is the Steubenville Art Association’s featured artist for July with a display of works at the Visitor Center at Historic Fort Steuben, 120 S. Third St., Steubenville. Keenan’s work has appeared and won awards in multiple regional shows. She is a former member and has exhibited at the Artworks Around Town gallery in Wheeling; exhibited at the annual Crosscurrents Exhibitions in Wheeling; Best of West Virginia Exhibitions at Tamarack, Beckley; WV Allied Artists Exhibitions, Parkersburg; Steubenville Art Association exhibitions; and others throughout Central and Northern Ohio. In addition to membership in the SAA, she is a member of the National Oil and Acrylic Painters Society and Turning Art online gallery. She was featured in the first edition of West Virginia’s “State of the Art” magazine. Keenan works primarily in oil and acrylic on either woven canvas or masonite panel. Her work demonstrates a love of nature and man’s interaction with the environment, using color, light and a crisp focus to express emotion.
