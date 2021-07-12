Cancel
Chicago, IL

Phoebe Bridgers Announces 2021 U.S. Tour

Phoebe Bridgers is going back on tour and playing ticketed concerts for the first time since 2019. Beginning this September, she’ll finally play shows in support of her Grammy-nominated sophomore album Punisher. Joining Bridgers for most of the U.S. concerts are Muna. Check out Phoebe Bridgers’ schedule in her tour poster below.

