Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Kristen Bell And Dax Shepard's New TV Show Just Got Great News From NBC

By Erik Swann
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When it comes to celebrity couples, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are certainly one of the busiest partners in Hollywood. The two occupy their time with film and TV roles and even some podcasting responsibilities, all while managing to be devoted parents. Not only that, but the two are also quite candid when it comes to the ups and downs of their marriage. At present, the two are about to jump into a new game show for NBC called Family Game Fight, which is set to air this summer, and the show has now received some great news from the network.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
30K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristen Bell
Person
Ron Funches
Person
Dax Shepard
Person
Ellen Degeneres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Great News#Summer Olympic Games#Nbc#Snl#Match Game#Sci Fi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Public HealthPosted by
People

Kristen Bell Reveals Why Her Daughter's Name Is a 'Big Bummer' amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

Kristen Bell could have never predicted that her daughter would one day share a name with a viral illness responsible for a global pandemic. On Wednesday's episode of her podcast We Are Supported By…, the 41-year-old actress spoke with co-host Monica Padman about the unfortunate coincidence that her daughter Delta, 6, — who she shares with husband Dax Shepard — has the same name as the highly contagious strain of the coronavirus, the Delta variant.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Troubling Photo Sparks Concern For Kristen Bell, Bob Barker ‘Fading Away’, And This Week’s Celeb Health Reports

With almost back-to-back announcements of losing Slipknot founding member Joey Jordison and ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill to the rising Covid cases across the country, health and the fragility of life has been top of mind for many this week. That includes in Hollywood, where there have been a number of stories and reports in the last week concerning the well-being of some beloved stars.
CelebritiesPopculture

Dax Shepard Shares Flirty Birthday Tribute to Wife Kristen Bell

To mark Kristen Bell's 41st birthday publicly, Dax Shepard shared a candid shot of his wife on Instagram. "Happy Birthday Cowgirl," Shepard wrote. "Your beauty is only surpassed by your heart and buns. Here’s wishing you another 100 years in the saddle." Bell and Shepard have made being transparent about...
Posted by
InsideHook

Why Dax Shepard’s Alleged Hack for Bigger Biceps Seems Like a Bad Idea

Dax Shepard has a pretty big audience these days. His podcast Armchair Expert averages 20 million listeners per month, and was the fourth-highest earning show in 2020, raking in $9 million. At the beginning of July, the podcast officially moved over to Spotify, where President Barack Obama was the first guest for the newest iteration of the show. He’s the new host of a reimagined American edition of Top Gear. He’s one-half (with Kristen Bell) of one of America’s most beloved Hollywood power couples.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s ‘Family Game Fight!’ to Premiere After the Tokyo Olympics

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are heading up Family Game Fight!, a new NBC reality game show series debuting on Sunday, August 8, after the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony. The pair will face off against each other as they are “adopted” into a family of four in a battle for $100,000. The teams will test brains, brawn and family bonds in a series of fun-filled and larder-than-life games in an attempt to win the big cash prize.
CelebritiesPopculture

Kristen Bell Captures Dax Shepard on Camera During Sweet Dad Moment

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are parents to two girls, Delta and Lincoln, and Bell posted a cute photo on Instagram of Shepard in full-on Dad Mode. The couple took their girls on a road trip, and while at a pit stop at Dairy Queen, Bell did her best David Attenborough to describe the scene. "You see many animals on a road trip, but none as rare as catching the infamous Dad Beast in his natural habitat," Bell joked. "We were lucky enough to catch him at feeding time, and even caught a glimpse of him feeding his young!"
TV & Videoskolafm.com

Kristen Bell joining The Simpsons | Vic Slick |

Singer, comedian & actress Kristen Bell will lend her singing voice as Marge Simpson for the 33rd season premiere of an all musical ‘The Simpsons’. Bell is know as the voice of ‘Anna’ in Disney’s ‘Frozen’. Marge has a unique voice, so this is gonna be fun! The Simpson musical “The Star of the Backstage, will air September 26 2021 (9.26.21). Read more here.
Celebritiesparentherald.com

Kristen Bell Shares Daughter, Delta, Gets Excited When She Sees Her Name on TV

Celebrity mom Kristen Bell isn't so thrilled about her daughter's name right now, but Delta doesn't mind it and even gets excited when she reads her name on the television. Delta, who is six years old, is Bell's second child with her husband, Dax Shepard. The pair, who married in 2013, has an older daughter, Lincoln, who is eight years old.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
extratv

Actor Daniel Mickelson Dead at 23

“Mani” actor Daniel Mickelson has died at the age of 23. A cause of death has not been revealed. On Monday, Mickelson’s sister Meredith broke the sad news on her Instagram Story, writing, “My heart is shattered & to write this feels so wrong and i don’t even know what to say. Yesterday i lost my brother, best friend & the other half of my heart. There wasn’t a person i loved more on this earth. theres no words that can do him justice that i could write. to know him was to love him. he was the happiest brightest smiley most sunshine human to exist and I’m so happy God chose me to be his sister for his whole amazing life.”
Beauty & Fashionpurewow.com

Demi Moore Poses with Her Three Lookalike Daughters in New Photoshoot

Throughout the first half of 2021, we've been gifted with a number of iconic mother-daughter photoshoots. Back in March, Serena Williams debuted her first fashion campaign with her daughter Olympia, where the two wore all-black leotards and matching heels for Stuart Weitzman. Meanwhile, J.Lo gave us a stunning 3-generations shoot with her daughter, Emme, and her mom to promote her J.Lo Beauty brand for Mother's Day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy