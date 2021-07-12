Kristen Bell And Dax Shepard's New TV Show Just Got Great News From NBC

When it comes to celebrity couples, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are certainly one of the busiest partners in Hollywood. The two occupy their time with film and TV roles and even some podcasting responsibilities, all while managing to be devoted parents. Not only that, but the two are also quite candid when it comes to the ups and downs of their marriage. At present, the two are about to jump into a new game show for NBC called Family Game Fight, which is set to air this summer, and the show has now received some great news from the network.