Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Can Guerin Improve the Wild's Expansion Draft Dilemma Before the Roster Freeze?

By Joe Bouley
zonecoverage.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust speak the words “Expansion Draft” to a Minnesota Wild fan, media person, or member of the front-office personnel, and you’re bound to induce an acute form of heartburn. The Vegas Expansion Draft was not that long ago, and the scab over that wound remains. Imagine if Chuck Fletcher played the draft differently. What if they allowed Vegas to pluck Eric Staal, Jonas Brodin, Matt Dumba, or Marco Scandella? What if the Wild didn’t sweeten the pot with Alex Tuch? Those hypotheticals aren’t going to be answered this time around, either.

zonecoverage.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Staal
Person
Alex Tuch
Person
Erik Haula
Person
Marco Scandella
Person
Bill Guerin
Person
Chuck Fletcher
Person
George Mcphee
Person
Carson Soucy
Person
Nathan Beaulieu
Person
Jonas Brodin
Person
Tyler Graovac
Person
Ron Francis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Freeze#The Vegas Expansion Draft#The Expansion Draft#The Calgary Flames#The Washington Capitals#Tsn#The Golden Knights#Vgk#Gms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Bill Guerin's updated offseason to-do list

* Signed Joel Eriksson Ek to an eight-year, $42 million deal. * Re-signed free agent Nick Bjugstad to a one-year, $900,000 contract. * Dumped Zach Parise, Ryan Suter, buying out final four years of their deals. In the works. * Sign Kevin Fiala. He is a restricted free agent, eligible...
NHLNHL

Wild and the Expansion Draft: What you need to know

Minnesota protected seven forwards, three defensemen and one goaltender ahead of the Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft on Wednesday. While there weren't any surprises on the Wild's expansion protected list on Sunday, it certainly has a different look than it would have a week ago. Like it did four years ago...
NHLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Wild's defense gets even thinner after Kraken takes Soucy in expansion draft

The Wild's blue line keeps getting thinner. Defenseman Carson Soucy was taken by Seattle in Wednesday's expansion draft, an exit that leaves the Wild with only three NHL defensemen under contract for next season. "It obviously stings," General Manager Bill Guerin said. "Carson's a great kid, a player that we...
NHLNHL

Wild announces protected list for Expansion Draft

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has protected seven forwards, three defensemen and one goaltender for the NHL Expansion Draft. The following players were protected for the NHL Expansion Draft:. Goaltender - Cam Talbot. Defensemen - Jonas Brodin, Matt...
NHLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Kirill Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala signings remain on Wild GM Bill Guerin's to-do list

The Wild is about halfway through its offseason and although the team hasn't been idle, Kirill Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala remain unsigned. But General Manager Bill Guerin said the negotiations, which are "status quo," haven't prohibited the Wild from making other roster moves. "We have plans for Kirill," Guerin said....
NHLzonecoverage.com

Why the Wild Shocked Everyone and Bought Out Ryan Suter

In the days of Twitter, where NHL Insiders deliver information at all hours, it’s hard to drop true bombshells. When something big happens, usually someone is tipped off by a player, agent, or general manager, and takes it public. Oftentimes, the rumors start trickling out weeks in advance. But on...
NHLcbs17

Minnesota Wild buy out Parise and Suter contracts

Nine years after Zach Parise and Ryan Suter signed twin contracts together worth nearly $200 million with the Minnesota Wild, they are being bought out together in a stunning turn of events early in the NHL offseason. General manager Bill Guerin made the announcement Tuesday that the team is buying...
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING David Krejci Signs With Bruins.

The Boston Bruins left both David Krejci and Tuukka Rask unprotected during the expansion draft and it was expected that both players would only sign with the Bruins anyways. Well it seems one of them is done. According to Kirk Luedeke, the Bruins and Krejci have come to terms on...
NHLPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Report: Buffalo Sabres Make Trade Offer For Jack Eichel

The start of NHL Free Agency begins on Wednesday, July 28th (an hour away as I type this), and the Buffalo Sabres should stay busy over the next 24-48 hours and beyond; especially considering they still are exploring trade offers for captain Jack Eichel. It may have been a surprise...
NHLYardbarker

Teams Dropping Out, Jack Eichel Trade Down to Two Clubs

Elliotte Friedman provided some updates on the latest trade chatter when it comes to Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel. Noting that things have been a little quiet on the Eichel trade front with all the talk of the NHL Expansion Draft, Friedman says teams are actually pulling away from discussions with the Buffalo Sabres and there aren’t a lot of teams left for Sabres GM Kevyn Adams to negotiate with.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks fleece Edmonton in Duncan Keith trade

When the Chicago Blackhawks selected Duncan Keith in the second round of the 2002 NHL Draft, they made a franchise-altering decision. He literally went on to be one of the best defensemen of his era. He was the number one defenseman on a team that won the Stanley Cup three times. Individually, he won multiple Olympic Gold Medals, the Norris Trophy twice, and the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the playoffs once.
NHLPosted by
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Rangers sign tough guy Jarred Tinordi who handed Tom Wilson payback for injuring Brandon Carlo

The New York Rangers continue to react to the Tom Wilson incident sending a firm message that something like that will never happen again. Today they signed 6-6′, 205 lbs defenseman Jarred Tinordi to a 2 year deal worth $900K AAV. The 29 year-old will automatically become the team’s 7th defender and likely will play sparingly when the match up calls for it.
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

Shady New Details Regarding Jack Eichel Trade.

The Buffalo Sabres continue to try to move disgruntled forward Jack Eichel. They're not letting him go for free though obviously and are standing firm of their price of 4 1st round picks or a mix of players, picks and prospects that would be the equivalent. Two teams seem to...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Bruins expected to heavily pursue impending Lightning UFA

Over the previously few years it has been noted over and over again that the Boston Bruins‘ bottom-six forward group needs to get bigger and tougher. While the team has also lacked secondary scoring, their next issue when it comes to offense is their inability to effectively win board battles, especially from what is supposed to be their checking lines in lines 3 and 4.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Rangers, Avalanche, Blues, Bruins, Stars, Oilers, Sabres

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, reports are that New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev has apparently asked for a trade. Meanwhile, were the Colorado Avalanche close to re-signing Brandon Saad? Now that he’s left for the St. Louis Blues, what is the Avs next step? David Krejci has released a statement regarding his future with the Boston Bruins, the Dallas Stars might be looking at trading a goaltender and all is quiet on the Jack Eichel trade front.

Comments / 0

Community Policy