Can Guerin Improve the Wild's Expansion Draft Dilemma Before the Roster Freeze?

Just speak the words “Expansion Draft” to a Minnesota Wild fan, media person, or member of the front-office personnel, and you’re bound to induce an acute form of heartburn. The Vegas Expansion Draft was not that long ago, and the scab over that wound remains. Imagine if Chuck Fletcher played the draft differently. What if they allowed Vegas to pluck Eric Staal, Jonas Brodin, Matt Dumba, or Marco Scandella? What if the Wild didn’t sweeten the pot with Alex Tuch? Those hypotheticals aren’t going to be answered this time around, either.