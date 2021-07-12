Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Skyward Sword HD gameplay clip spotlights the new autosave feature

By Tom Brown
nintendowire.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD launches in a matter of days on July 16th! While the core the game remains the same as the 2011 Wii title, various modern updates have made things a bit more accessible, and today Nintendo released a short clip spotlighting one of the smaller changes – Autosave.

nintendowire.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spotlighting#Autosave#Spotlights#Gameplay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Runs at Perfectly Locked 60 FPS

Nintendo has finally released The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on Switch. The game appears to offer minor visual improvements but runs at 60 FPS. In a new technical analysis by VGTech, we find out that it runs at practically locked 60 FPS. You can see this in the video shared by our friends at VGTech.
Video GamesGamespot

12 Biggest Changes In Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

After Wind Waker HD and Twilight Princess HD changed a few things from their original releases, it was safe to assume Nintendo would do the same with the announcement of Skyward Sword HD in the February 2021 Nintendo Direct. But what exactly was changed? Well, we played both games to 100% completion and put them side by side to try and spot as many differences as we could, big and small.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD tech analysis

After it first appeared on Wii a decade ago, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is back with a new HD version on Switch. Digital Foundry published a video today exploring how the game holds up from a technical perspective. Below are the highlights:. – Some assets reworked. – UI...
Video Gamesvgculturehq.com

Skyward Sword HD is Better Than Breath of the Wild

Skyward Sword was a divisive game. Many loved it, others hated it. With its new iteration though, Skyward Sword HD, with improved motion controls and excellent button controls, Skyward Sword HD has surpassed Breath of the Wild and is the best Zelda game of all-time. It’s not like Breath of the Wild was even a top-five Zelda game to begin with, but, it is heralded by many as not only the best Zelda game of all-time, but the greatest game of all-time, which is ludicrous. There are many reasons why Skyward Sword HD is superior. The controls are more immersive, motion or otherwise, the story is superior, the side characters are more developed and interesting, the sidequests are actually rewarding, and the dungeons and puzzles put Breath of the Wild to shame. Skyward Sword HD for the Nintendo Switch is the definitive Zelda game, and there are so many reasons why Skyward Sword HD is better than Breath of the Wild.
Video Gamesvgculturehq.com

Skyward Sword HD Walkthrough Skyloft

We at VGCultureHQ have been playing multiple save files at the same time in order to give you the best coverage possible of Skyward Sword HD. Now, our labor is finally coming to fruition as we are finally beginning to post our full walkthrough and playthrough of the game! Here, we play through roughly the first hour-and-a-half of the game and traverse Skyloft and travel down to the Surface to the Sealed Grounds. The playthrough ends as we save Gorko the Goron as we approach Faron Woods. This Skyward Sword HD walkthrough covers Skyloft and a little bit beyond, as previously stated.
Video Gameswaytoomany.games

Review – The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Out of all “mainline” Zelda titles, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword was the only I hadn’t played prior to tackling this Switch version. I was one of the four people in the world who didn’t have a Wii back in the day, nor did I exactly feel like re-buying it on the Wii U years later. It just stood there, waiting for me to play it, even though I really wasn’t keen on tackling a stupidly lengthy adventure with mandatory motion controls in around 2016-ish. I knew it was considered the most divisive Zelda game ever made, with equal amounts of people loving it and hating it.
Video Gamesvgculturehq.com

Skyward Sword HD Proves Zelda Doesn’t Need Voice Acting

Voice acting in video games has become a trend and has modernized the stories games tell. Many feel that Zelda was outdated, as it did not contain voice acting in its installments for 31 years. This, however, is a misnomer. Skyward Sword HD has proven that Zelda doesn’t need voice acting. Now, this means no disrespect to the voice actors involved in Breath of the Wild — they did a fine job with the material they were given. But they were voicing a sub-par game. The reason Zelda doesn’t need voice acting, and why Skyward Sword HD proves this, is because the characters are so expressive. Link is the most expressive he’s been in the entire series. Zelda shows a range of emotions. These are things that voice acting cannot convey, and although voice acting can supplement it, Zelda simply doesn’t need it.
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

Skyward Sword HD Makes an Imperfect Classic Soar Once Again

Developer: Nintendo | Publisher: Nintendo | Genre: Action, Adventure | Platform: Nintendo Switch | Reviewed on: Nintendo Switch. Since it was first released on the Nintendo Wii to celebrate its franchise’s 25th anniversary, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword has been lifted up with sky-high adoration and taken down with grounded criticism. Developed with the goal of perfecting the traditional Zelda formula and refining its combat with the power of the Wii’s motion controls, it debuted to fawning reviews and record-setting sales. However, it was not long before its reputation began to take a nosedive as fans levied harsh yet valid criticisms at the title: its strictly linear structure alienated players used to more open-ended adventures, its never-ending tutorials tested players’ patience, and even its signature motion controls could feel more irritating than immersive.
Video GamesPolygon

Isle of Songs walkthrough – Zelda: Skyward Sword HD guide

After defeating The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD’s The Imprisoned in the Sealed Grounds, you’ll return to Skyloft to learn more about The Ballad of the Goddess. In this Skyward Sword HD Light Tower and Isle of Song walkthrough, we’ll guide with tips on finding items, rupees, Goddess Cubes, and collectibles and completing every quest and side quest. We’ll walk you through turning the two Windmills, including speaking to Gondo to repair Scrapper, and retrieving the Windmill Propellor. With the Light Tower pointing the way Inside the Thunderhead, we’ll help you solve the bridge puzzle on the Isle of Song where you’ll learn Farore’s Courage for the Goddess’s Harp.
Video GamesPolygon

Lanayru Mining Facility walkthrough – Zelda: Skyward Sword HD guide

After a lot of exploration and some minor time travel in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD’s Lanayru Desert, you’ll uncover the Lanayru Mining Facility. In this Skyward Sword HD Lanayru Mining Facility walkthrough, we’ll guide you through the dungeon with tips on finding items, rupees, Goddess Cubes, and collectibles and completing every quest and side quest. We’ll walk you through the dungeon to find the Small Key, Dungeon Map, and the new tool — the Gust Bellows — you’ll need to complete the dungeon. At the end, we’ll help you defeat this area’s boss, the Thousand-Year Arachnid Modarach.
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD: How to Fight Skulltula Spiders

If there’s one enemy that has proved to be a pesky annoyance in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, it is definitely the Skulltula Spiders. Deep in Faron Woods with the Skyview Temple dungeon, these giant arachnids will hang from above, blocking your path, or attempt to ambush you on the ground. The way to kill these spiders may not be evident to all players. They aren’t easy foes, so you’ll need some distinct tactics for defeating them. This guide aims to show you how to effectively fight Skulltula Spiders in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD.

Comments / 0

Community Policy