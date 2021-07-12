Skyward Sword HD gameplay clip spotlights the new autosave feature

Skyward Sword was a divisive game. Many loved it, others hated it. With its new iteration though, Skyward Sword HD, with improved motion controls and excellent button controls, Skyward Sword HD has surpassed Breath of the Wild and is the best Zelda game of all-time. It’s not like Breath of the Wild was even a top-five Zelda game to begin with, but, it is heralded by many as not only the best Zelda game of all-time, but the greatest game of all-time, which is ludicrous. There are many reasons why Skyward Sword HD is superior. The controls are more immersive, motion or otherwise, the story is superior, the side characters are more developed and interesting, the sidequests are actually rewarding, and the dungeons and puzzles put Breath of the Wild to shame. Skyward Sword HD for the Nintendo Switch is the definitive Zelda game, and there are so many reasons why Skyward Sword HD is better than Breath of the Wild.