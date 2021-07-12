Khabib Nurmagomedov earns first ESPY, takes home Best MMA Fighter award

Since lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov retired back in 2020, many people have been trying to get him to return to fighting. Georges St-Pierre, Conor McGregor, and even Dana White have been calling for Nurmagomedov to come back. One man who thinks he has the way to get him back is Rafael dos Anjos. Dos Anjos has come out on social media and called for a fight with Nurmagomedov’s pupil and rising star in the lightweight division, Islam Makhachev.