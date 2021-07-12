Khabib Nurmagomedov earns first ESPY, takes home Best MMA Fighter award
Khabib Nurmagomedov is an ESPY winner. The former UFC lightweight champion earned his first ESPY at the 2021 ESPY Awards after beating out the likes of current UFC champions Rose Namajunas, Amanda Nunes and Francis Ngannou in the Best MMA Fighter category. Nurmagomedov is just the second recipient of the MMA-specific award following its introduction at the 2019 ESPY Awards, where fellow former UFC champion and AKA teammate Daniel Cormier took home the silver trophy.www.bloodyelbow.com
