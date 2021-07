Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Now that the world is opening back up again, we all have travel on our minds (and our calendars). If you're itching to pack your duffel bags and hit the road, you're not alone. But before you take off, take a look at your luggage. Is it time for an upgrade? A new men's toiletry bag is just the thing to keep your grooming products organized in style.