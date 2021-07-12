Save over 35% on this powerful charcoal-infused electric toothbrush

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

It seems that as soon as we were confined to our homes our bodies seldom hit the shower, our hair barely saw the sight of a comb, and our teeth forgot what it felt like to be clean. Yes, our hygiene suffered, but now that we actually have to show our faces in public again, perhaps it’s time to get back into our regular routines. Let’s start with a new toothbrush.

Unfortunately, while the World Health Organization was advising we postpone our dental visits until after the pandemic, cavities, plaque, and gingivitis were still working their evil. Remember that keeping your teeth clean is about more than just flashing your pearly whites. It’s about staving off gum disease, tooth rot, and bad breath. But beyond that, poor oral health has also been linked to heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and even Alzheimer’s. So really, it’s in your best interest to take care of your teeth as best you can.

Powerful, with 15,000 vibrations per minute, yet designed with a forgiving silicone brush head that is gentle on your teeth and gums, PomaBrush is designed to dissolve stains, thanks to its charcoal-infused PBT nylon bristles. In general, the benefits of using an electric toothbrush are many, but unlike its competitors, PomaBrush holds 1 month of charge and its compact case extends this for an additional 3 months, meaning you will only have to recharge three times per year. As an added bonus, this innovative toothbrush is resistant to water damage and can be used while showering.

This review sums it up nicely: “Hands down the best toothbrush out there. Highly recommended [for] anyone with an active lifestyle.”

Compact, sleek, and wireless, it is the perfect travel companion. A 2020 A'Design Award Winner and rated 9/10 stars on Tech Advisor, PomaBrush is available for $104 when using code POMABRUSH that’s a 38% reduction off the $169 retail price.

Prices subject to change.