Small Biz Challenge: Virtual Studio Event with Carla Hall on Thursday, July 29

Inc.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin Inc. and The UPS Store on July 29 at the Small Biz Challenge: Virtual Studio Event hosted by chef, author, and TV host Carla Hall to find out!. Watch and learn as Carla Hall guides five talented small business owners through a gauntlet of challenges, testing every aspect of their business-ownership skills - from financial strategy to interpersonal communication and more. The small business owner who best demonstrates to Carla their ability to adapt, pivot and prove themselves unstoppable will be crowned the winner.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carla Hall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Studio#Join Inc#The Ups Store
