Fortnite LeBron James Skins Revealed With Trailer And Screenshots

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a leak, Epic Games has now officially announced its partnership with LeBron James for a series of new skins and more based around the professional athlete. Multiple outfits for James are coming to Fortnite on July 14, and you can see them in the video below. You may also notice that each outfit also includes James' famous show, the Nike LeBron 19.

