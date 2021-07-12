Cancel
Xi’an Famous Foods Posts Video of Late Night Vandals and Asks Them to Pay for Stolen Dumplings

By Bao Ong
Eater
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXi’an Famous Foods captures vandals on camera cooking dumplings in Chelsea shop. Two women allegedly broke into the Chelsea location of Xi’an Famous Foods early on Sunday morning, after an electronic lock on the front door disengaged due to a power failure. Xi’an Famous Foods founder Jason Wang posted a video of the incident, in which the suspects attempted to cook their own food — apparently in cold water — and made off with a bag of dumplings. The suspects fled the scene after a few minutes and left a mess: Food was on the counter after they tried to cook a few dumplings, a fridge remained partially open, and other spoiled ingredients had to be thrown out.

