Xi’an Famous Foods Posts Video of Late Night Vandals and Asks Them to Pay for Stolen Dumplings

Fried chicken is one of those foods that, too often, we take for granted, but just imagine a world without it. While the dish can be a comfort on its own, fried chicken can be a base for a great sandwich, salad, wrap, or the anchoring entree of a fabulous meal. It's also a food that many people see as basic and assume is easy to prepare, but in fact, it's much easier to get it wrong than right. Enter as Exhibit A any home-cooked fried chicken you have ever eaten (or prepared yourself) where the breading falls apart and the meat is tough and gamey.