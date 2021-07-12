Ananya Panday And Mumbai Police Join Hands To Raise Awareness About Cyberbullying
MUMBAI, India —Bollywood actor Ananya Panday has partnered with Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sandeep Karnik, Police Sub Inspector (PSI) Dattatray Dnyaneshwar Bhojane, and Police Sub Inspector (PSI) Ajay Kashinath Patil of Mumbai Police’s Cyber Crime branch to raise awareness about cyberbullying and discuss issues faced by the youth in cyberspace. During the virtual interaction, the actor asked the experts how people could fortify […]www.thefloridastar.com
Comments / 0