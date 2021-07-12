Victim of Moberly shooting dies; autopsy scheduled

EDITOR'S NOTE: The date of the shooting, which was wrong because of a source error, has been corrected.

MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A man apparently shot in the head Thursday in Moberly has died, police said Monday.

Moberly police said in a news release that they have confirmed Mitchell Nickerson, 49, of Moberly, has died. An autopsy is scheduled and additional criminal charges could be filed afterward, the Moberly Police Department said in a brief news release.

Randolph County prosecutor Stephanie Luntsford charged Jerry L. Fitzwater, 79, on Friday with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon after police found Nickerson with an apparent gunshot wound to the head in the 300 block of East Burkhart Street.

Officers said in court documents that they found a man lying in the street with a head wound when they arrived at the address. Police found Fitzwater leaving his residence and saw .22-caliber shells falling from his pocket after the shooting, according to a probable cause statement.

According to the probable cause statement, Fitzwater told police that he did not know who he shot but said he suspected drug sales were happening at the address where the shooting victim was working on a truck outside.

Moberly Police Department Chief Troy Link told ABC 17 News that the department had spoken with Fitzwater about his concerns prior to the shooting and asked for some evidence of the claims.

The probable cause statement says Fitzwater missed the first shot from the porch, hitting the truck Nickerson had been working on at the time. Fitzwater then walked into the street and shot Nickerson in the head, according to the statement. He allegedly told police that if they had not arrived so quickly he would have shot everyone in the victim's residence.

Fitzwater is being held without bond. He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon.

