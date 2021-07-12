Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Fortnite: Place Prepper Supplies In Hayseed's Farm - Week 6 Legendary Quest

By Mark Delaney
Gamespot
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's nearly Week 6 in Fortnite Season 7, and a new challenge this week will ask you to place prepper supplies in Hayseed's Farm. This is another of the season's story-driven Quests, of which there have been several each week, signaling a change within Epic Games to put the team's expansive universe front and center for the Invasion season. Here's where--and why--to place prepper supplies in this Fortnite Week 6 Legendary Quest. This challenge will be available in-game on Wednesday, July 14 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quests#Epic Games#The Quest#New Challenge#Hayseed S Farm#Steel S Farm#Farmer Steel#Mia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Is Solar Ash coming to Steam?

Trippy 3D platformer Solar Ash is exciting fans worldwide with its stunning graphics and intriguing gameplay concept. Recently announced for an October 26 release, some may wonder if Solar Ash is coming to Steam as many indies have been exclusive on the Epic Games Store as of late. What fate lies before PC gamers?
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Mark an Alien Egg In Fortnite (Week 7 Legendary Quest)

Bushranger is very keen to learn more about how the alien eggs hatch in Fortnite, and we're the ones tasked with helping them out. For this quest, we need to find and mark an alien egg. We'll show you the best location to complete the quest and how to make...
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Everything happening in the world of Fortnite this week

Fortnite Season 8 isn't that far away now, with us being more than half way through Season 7. This week doesn't seem like a particularly busy one in terms of the number of events, but it is finally time for an update. Below, we've got everything you need to know...
Video GamesGamespot

Fortnite Week 7 Alien Artifact Locations

It's nearly Fortnite Week 7, which means Week 7 Alien Artifacts are upon us. If you've been following along all season, you must have the bulk of the related rewards unlocked by now, but to complete the list, you'll want to keep playing and unlocking Alien Artifacts each and every week. Here's where to find all Alien Artifacts in Fortnite Week 7. These Alien Artifacts will appear in-game on Thursday, July 22, at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET.
RetailGamespot

Fortnite Season 7 Week 7 Challenges

Fortnite Season 7 Week 7 challenges are nearly upon us. The Legendary Quests will go live on Wednesday, July 21 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET, while the more numerous but less story-driven Epic Quests will follow precisely 24 hours later. We've got a full breakdown of all the challenges coming to Fortnite this week, so use our guides to quickly earn your way up the Battle Pass.
Video GamesTVOvermind

Batman’s Fortnite Adventure Concludes in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #6

Well, that’s all, folks. Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #6 concludes Batman’s journey in the Fortnite metaverse (for now), and boy was that a hell of a trip. Where do I even start? Well, let’s take a look at where we left off with Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #5, shall we? In the previous issue, we saw Deathstroke betray Batman and Catwoman, and hop through the Zero Point, so that he himself could escape back to their own reality, leaving Batman and Catwoman trapped in the weird alien dimension forever. Of course, we all pretty much knew this was always going to happen eventually, because it’s Deathstroke, and he can be a bit of a backstabbing scumbag. So, what happened in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #6? Where do we go from here?
Video Gamescriticalhit.net

The Old Person’s Guide to Fortnite

My partner and I played Fortnite Season 3 obsessively in 2018. We went on every day, completed most of our battle passes, and never touched it again. Until now. We recently got back into the game as an activity to share with another couple in our DnD group, since we can’t meet up all that much due to the lockdowns.
Video GamesGamespot

Fortnite: Where To Place Wiretaps - Week 8 Legendary Quest

When Fortnite Week 8 goes live later this week, you'll need to place wiretaps at different key locations. This is one of several Legendary Quests that you can complete beginning on July 28 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET. As usual with these story-driven orange quests, your goals are unique to the challenge, so you can't even find these wiretaps unless the quest is active. But if you're here, you're ready to figure it out, so let's get into it.
Video GamesComicBook

Fortnite's New Vehicle Is a Ferrari

Following datamines and official teases suggesting as much, Epic Games confirmed on Thursday that Fortnite’s next vehicle is indeed a Ferrari. More specifically, it’s the Ferrari 296 GTB, and as of July 22nd, it’s drivable in Fortnite. It’s accompanied by a couple of different missions related to the vehicle, too, so if you want to complete all of your assignments for the week, you’ll have to get behind the wheel of the iconic vehicle.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Fortnite’s Rift Tour takes players on a musical journey

Fortnite is partnering with “a record-breaking superstar” to take players on a musical journey in The Rift Tour. Starting today, players can complete the first wave of Rift Tour quests to unlock the Cosmic Cuddles Loading Screen, Rift-sterpiece Spray, and Cloudy Kitty Emoticon. These rewards are available until August 8th.

Comments / 0

Community Policy