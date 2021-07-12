Fortnite: Place Prepper Supplies In Hayseed's Farm - Week 6 Legendary Quest

Well, that’s all, folks. Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #6 concludes Batman’s journey in the Fortnite metaverse (for now), and boy was that a hell of a trip. Where do I even start? Well, let’s take a look at where we left off with Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #5, shall we? In the previous issue, we saw Deathstroke betray Batman and Catwoman, and hop through the Zero Point, so that he himself could escape back to their own reality, leaving Batman and Catwoman trapped in the weird alien dimension forever. Of course, we all pretty much knew this was always going to happen eventually, because it’s Deathstroke, and he can be a bit of a backstabbing scumbag. So, what happened in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #6? Where do we go from here?